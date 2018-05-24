Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman

Davis is busy promoting his debt solo album "Black Labyrinth" which is set to be released on Friday (May 25th) but that is not stopping him from looking towards Korn's 13th studio record.

Davis spoke with Los Angeles radio station KLOS and revealed, "I'm pulling double duty. Munky and Head have been writing with different people for a while now, getting songs together. We'll all come together in Los Angeles in a studio. We're going to start writing some songs together for a week.

"They're going to keep writing and when I get back from tour, I'm going to jump right back in and write some more with them. Then we'll start working on the record probably late this year." Listen to the full interview here.