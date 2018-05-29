Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

An online stream of the new song, performed by the famed guitarist, the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, bass played by Kiyoshi, piano by Yukiko Takada, tsuzumi by Shonosuke Okura, drums by Mitsuru Kurauchi and a strings arrangement by Akira Sasaki, has been released online.

Friedman had this to say, "It was a thrill and an honor to be asked by the Japanese government to compose this music. It will be played and performed at official events and functions from now on.

"As a foreigner living in Tokyo, I'll always appreciate the gracious treatment I've received here and welcome this kind of responsibility in the future." While there are no plans to commercially release the track, fans can listen to it here.