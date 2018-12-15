Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton is offering fans an early taste of his forthcoming collaborative album project "Anesthetic" with a stream of the lead single.

The new track is entitled "The Truth Is Dead" and it features guest appearances from Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz and Mark's LOG bandmate Randy Blythe. Listen here.

The album is set to hit stores on March 1st in various formats including CD and vinyl and it features appearances from late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, Jacoby Shaddix, Myles Kennedy, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Mark Morales, Naeemah Maddox and more.

Mark was backed on the album by Roy Mayorga, David Ellefson, Ray Luzier, Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent, Mike Inez, Jean-Paul Gaster, Steve Gorman, and Marc Paul.

He had this to say, "This album wasn't a concerted effort to start something outside Lamb of God," he explains. "Music is always in my head, and until I write and record it, it's stuck there. But once I record it, it's out. It's a catharsis, more for my own sanity."

Anesthetic Tracklisting:

1. "Cross Off" (feat. Chester Bennington)

2. "Sworn Apart" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

3. "Axis" (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. "The Never" (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

5. "Save Defiance" (feat. Myles Kennedy)

6. "Blur" (feat. Mark Morales)

7. "Back From The Dead"

8. "Reveal" (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

9. "Imaginary Days"

10. "Truth Is Dead" (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)





Related Stories

More Mark Morton News

Share this article



