News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

04-23-2019
Stars

Stars have announced that they will be playing their "Set Yourself On Fire" in full during the stops on their upcoming first European and UK tour in five years.

Torq had the following to say, "Time is an illusion, you're always told that. But we still are affected by anniversaries, all of us. Fifteen years felt like the right time to acknowledge and celebrate a record that changed our lives and has played such an important part in the lives of people we have never even met. It's pretty cool. And while we love moving forward, and we have to, it's really lovely to look back for a minute, too."

They will be launching the trek on September 18th in Antwerp, BEL at the TRIX Music Center and will be wrapping up on September 30th in London at Scala. See the dates below:

STARS Live Dates:
09/18 - Antwerp, BEL @ TRIX Music Center
09/19 - Amsterdam, NLD @ Paradiso
09/22 - Munich, GER @ Strom
09/24 - Cologne, GER @ Luxor
09/26 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
09/27 - Dublin, IRL @ The Workman's Club
09/28 - Galway, IRL @ Róisin Dubh
09/29 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
09/30 - London, UK @ Scala


Related Stories


Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77

Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

More Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Event

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Roy Clark

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

More Stars News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details

The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum Announced

Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.