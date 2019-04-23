Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

Stars have announced that they will be playing their "Set Yourself On Fire" in full during the stops on their upcoming first European and UK tour in five years.

Torq had the following to say, "Time is an illusion, you're always told that. But we still are affected by anniversaries, all of us. Fifteen years felt like the right time to acknowledge and celebrate a record that changed our lives and has played such an important part in the lives of people we have never even met. It's pretty cool. And while we love moving forward, and we have to, it's really lovely to look back for a minute, too."

They will be launching the trek on September 18th in Antwerp, BEL at the TRIX Music Center and will be wrapping up on September 30th in London at Scala. See the dates below:

STARS Live Dates:

09/18 - Antwerp, BEL @ TRIX Music Center

09/19 - Amsterdam, NLD @ Paradiso

09/22 - Munich, GER @ Strom

09/24 - Cologne, GER @ Luxor

09/26 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

09/27 - Dublin, IRL @ The Workman's Club

09/28 - Galway, IRL @ Róisin Dubh

09/29 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

09/30 - London, UK @ Scala





