Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know' (Week in Review)
Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know' was a top 5 story on Monday: Cold have released a brand new song called "The Things We Can't Stop" that was inspired in part by the nasty way people treat one another on social media. The album comes from the band's forthcoming sixth studio album from "The Things We Can't Stop", which is set to be released by Napalm Records on September 13th. Scooter Ward explained the inspiration behind the new song, "It evolved from me seeing people fighting on social media and on the news. People getting gaslighted daily. "I had enough of all the noise from it. It's basically a siren for the silent majority to stand up and take control back. A revolution." Listen to the track here - here.
