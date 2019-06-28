Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent revealed that he is planning to host a Birthday Bash on August 10th in Nashville, following a string of canceled comeback shows.

The elusive guitarist has shared an event poster on his website for the upcoming event that said, "Vinnie Vincent's Birthday Bash August 10th, 2019 Nashville, TN."

The poster was captioned with the same words along with "Stay tuned for news and event details!" This news of the birthday bash comes following the cancelation of his June 7th "Speedballjamm" event in Nashville, which followed previous canceled comeback shows.





Related Stories

Vinnie Vincent Did Cancel Comeback Shows Says Appice

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

More Vinnie Vincent News

Share this article



