Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event

06-28-2019
Vinnie Vincent

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent revealed that he is planning to host a Birthday Bash on August 10th in Nashville, following a string of canceled comeback shows.

The elusive guitarist has shared an event poster on his website for the upcoming event that said, "Vinnie Vincent's Birthday Bash August 10th, 2019 Nashville, TN."

The poster was captioned with the same words along with "Stay tuned for news and event details!" This news of the birthday bash comes following the cancelation of his June 7th "Speedballjamm" event in Nashville, which followed previous canceled comeback shows.


