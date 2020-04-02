Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson has announced that his solo band Ellefson will be releasing a new single called "Simple Truth," and will be donating all of the proceeds to the Italian Covid-19 relief effort.

Ellefson will be releasing the track on April 17th to all digital music retailors and will also be making it available as a direct Bandcamp release on April 10th.

The proceeds from the song download and streams will be going to Croce Rossa Italiana, the Italian Red Cross. David and frontman Thom Hazaert co-wrote the track with Italian guitarist and drummer Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi.

Ellefson had this to say, "We actually wrote the song in Milan during a tour rehearsal, and a lot of it was recorded there. We've gone back and forth with Andy in Italy, from the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, and with our mixer and co-engineer Alessio Garavello in London. While we're all staying positive and just keeping busy, it's heartbreaking to see what's going on over there with the death toll climbing every day.

"We played several shows in Italy on our European 'More Live With Deth' tour last year, and I was just there with Megadeth back in February. It's absolutely devastating to see what the country is going through right now. The people, and it's culture, have been so welcoming to me over the years, that i'm honored to do anything I can to give something back to them during this time of need."

Hazaert added, "While David has been there a million times over the years with Megadeth, our tour last year was really my first experience with the amazing people and culture of Italy.

"Now half of our band, who have become dear friends, live there, which makes it hit even closer to home. Working on this record with these guys, who are just going after it 100%, while basically at ground zero for this whole crazy pseudo-apocalyptic scenario we're all living in right now, really gives you a different perspective."





