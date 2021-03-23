.

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Keavin Wiggins | 03-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ellefson single art courtesy O'Donnell Media

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson and Sons of Apollo frontman Jeff Scott Soto have teamed up as Ellefson-Soto and have shared their cover of the Riot classic "Swords & Tequila."

Ellefson had this to say about teaming up with Soto, "Jeff and I have been friends for so many years that it's great to finally collaborate on some material together.

"He has such a distinctive voice and perfect style for some new ideas my guitarist Andy Martongelli (Ellefson) and I have been composing. We are excited about the progress of it all and thought this would be a perfect time to give a little sneak preview. "

Soto added, As COVID-19 became a big negative around the globe, it actually offered many artists a chance to finally collaborate with one another that might have never happened otherwise...as I have known David for many years, I knew from our other efforts outside of our day jobs that we could come up with some badass jams...and here we are, letting you in on our cool little secret!".

Ellefson also explained why they picked the Riot classic to cover, "The first time I ever heard of Riot was on the Castle Donington Monters of Rock album from 1980. For me, they were the USA representatives during the New Wave of British Heavy Metal.

"And, 'Swords & Tequila', along with the entire Fire Down Under album for that matter, show the band delivering it's rowdy and high energy rock n roll like no other band in the USA was doing at that time.

"So, it is an honor to offer them much deserved reverence, as well as a reminiscent tribute to the mighty Guy Speranza, who fronted the band like a god during that period.

Soto said, "What can I say? This was a classic metal track from Riot that we all knew growing up, when David brought up that we should cover it I was thrilled. But when we added Rick Hughes from the band Sword onto it, it truly came to life! 40 years after its release, we hope you dig this new version we built for you!" Check out the cover below:


Related Stories


Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson

Megadeth's New Album Is 'Up There' With Classic Albums Says Ellefson

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic

Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album

Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover

Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track

News > Ellefson

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more

Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more

Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more

Reviews

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle

Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Rob Zombie Debuts At No. 1 On Album Sales Chart

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour

Foreigner Working On New Music

Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring

Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'