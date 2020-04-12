Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single

Ellefson, featuring Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson, has released a live unplugged version of their brand new track "Simple Truth."

The studio version of the song was just released via bandcamp as a single and on an extended EP featuring a special Max Norman (Rust In Peace, Countdown To Extinction) mix of "Vultures", plus two live tracks, "Vultures" and "If You Were God", recorded live in Milan, Italy.

According to the band, "All proceeds (and donations over the purchase price) of the sales of 'Simple Truth' will be donated to the Croce Rossa Italiana - Italian Red Cross, and their COVID-19 relief efforts to our friends in Italy!"

The song will also appear on the band's forthcoming full length album. Ellefson had this to say, "We actually wrote the song in Milan during a tour rehearsal, and a lot of it was recorded there.

"We've gone back and forth with Andy in Italy, from the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, and with our mixer and co-engineer Alessio Garavello in London. While we're all staying positive and just keeping busy, it's heartbreaking to see what's going over there with the death toll climbing every day."





