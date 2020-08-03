Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track

(hennemusic) Megadeth bassist David Ellefson streaming a version of the vintage Def Leppard track, "Wasted", as a preview to his forthcoming album, "No Cover."

The tune sees the rocker joined by vocalists Thom Hazaert and Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars, Lynam) - with additional help from Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses), guitarists Frank Hannon (Tesla) and Andy Martongelli, and drummer Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, Machine Head).

"Wasted" was the lead single from Def Leppard's 1980 debut, "On Through The Night"; produced by Thom Allom, the project - which included "Rock Brigade", "Hello America" and "When The Walls Came Tumbling Down" - reached No. 15 on the UK charts and peaked at No. 51 on the US Billboard 200.

Due October 2 under the Ellefson banner, the Def Leppard connection is further explored with the record's cover art, which pays homage to the UK group's first album.

"No Cover" features 17 classic tunes redone by Ellefson that were originally recorded by Judas Priest, AC/DC, Queen, Sweet, Cheap Trick, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Nazareth and more, including those listed above alongside contributions from Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Troy Lucketta (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, ex-Watchtower, Evil United), Gus G, Doro Pesch, Todd Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators) and more.

"Before any of us started writing our own songs, we all began playing cover songs by our heroes during our formative years as musicians," says Ellefson. "So, it's fun to go back in time and revisit those songs which helped us to become the artists we are today, when, ironically, many of those artists have now become peers and friends.

"A lot of our buddies have been playing covers and quarantine jams on the Internet during the pandemic," he adds, "so this was really just an extension of that, but we took it the next level and actually recorded a full studio album. We've been working remotely anyway, as we're all over the Globe, so it was easy to incorporate some guests jumping in with some outstanding performances of their own. It's been a really fun nod to making great music with our friends, which is the whole reason we got into this in the first place!" Check out the cover song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover

Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief

Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film

Ellefson's Role Changed With Megadeth Reunion

David Ellefson Inks Former Megadeth Bandmate Chris Poland

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releases 'Sleeping Giants' Video

Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

More Ellefson News



