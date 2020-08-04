KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup

KISS, System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro have been named as the headliners for the 2021 installment of the Download Festival that will be taking place on June 4th through 6th at Donington Park.
The festival will also feature performances from Korn, Deftones, The Darkness, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Myles Kennedy & Company, Lacuna Coil, The Wildhearts, Airbourne, Baroness, Volbeat, Bush, Gojira, Funeral For A Friend, Sepultura and many more.
The 2020 event was set to be led by KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down but was canceled due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Download's Andy Copping had this to say, "2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download with you all. We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us.
"Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We're going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love."
System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian added, "We're disappointed we weren't able to make it over this year, but we're looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
"Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to." See the full list of confirmed acts below:
A.A. Williams
A Day To Remember
Airbourne
Alestorm
Anchor Lane
Baroness
Biffy Clyro
Blackout Problems
Black Veil Brides
Bleed From Within
Blues Pills
Bokassa
Bush
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Cemetery Sun
Control The Storm
Creeper
Daughtry
Dead Label
Dead Posey
Deftones
Dirty Honey
Dying Fetus
Electric Wizard
Employed To Serve
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gender Roles
Gojira
Haken
Hatari
Higher Power
Holding Absence
Hot Milk
Killswitch Engage
Kill The Lights
Korn
Jamie Lenman
JJ Wilde
Joyous Wolf
Kiss
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Lotus Eater
Marianas Trench
Mastodon
Modern Error
Myles Kennedy & Company
Obituary
Of Mice & Men
Phoxjaw
P.O.D.
Poppy
Powerwolf
Press Club
Rise Against
Sepultura
Skillet
Sleep Token
Spiritbox
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
System Of A Down
Temples On Mars
Tempt
Theory
The Darkness
The Distillers
The Faim
The Hara
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Those Damn Crows
Tiny Moving Parts
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wargasm
Wayward Sons
Will Haven
