KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup

KISS, System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro have been named as the headliners for the 2021 installment of the Download Festival that will be taking place on June 4th through 6th at Donington Park.

The festival will also feature performances from Korn, Deftones, The Darkness, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Myles Kennedy & Company, Lacuna Coil, The Wildhearts, Airbourne, Baroness, Volbeat, Bush, Gojira, Funeral For A Friend, Sepultura and many more.

The 2020 event was set to be led by KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down but was canceled due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Download's Andy Copping had this to say, "2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download with you all. We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us.

"Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We're going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love."

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian added, "We're disappointed we weren't able to make it over this year, but we're looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

"Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to." See the full list of confirmed acts below:

A.A. Williams

A Day To Remember

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Biffy Clyro

Blackout Problems

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Within

Blues Pills

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Sun

Control The Storm

Creeper

Daughtry

Dead Label

Dead Posey

Deftones

Dirty Honey

Dying Fetus

Electric Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gender Roles

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Hot Milk

Killswitch Engage

Kill The Lights

Korn

Jamie Lenman

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Kiss

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Mastodon

Modern Error

Myles Kennedy & Company

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Club

Rise Against

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

System Of A Down

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Theory

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Those Damn Crows

Tiny Moving Parts

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wargasm

Wayward Sons

Will Haven





