Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson is giving fans another taste of his forthcoming Ellefson album, "No Cover", which is set to be released on October 2nd.

Ellefson have released their take on the Judas Priest classic "Freewheel Burning", that features core members Thom Hazaert and Andy Martongelli, joined by Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys), Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Andy James (Sacred Mother Tongue) and Dave McClain (Machine Head).

The core lineup on the album also features Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, Guns N' Roses), and drummer Paolo Caridi, who are joined by other special guests including Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Frank Hannon and Troy Lucketta (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Greg Handevidt (Kublai Khan, Megadeth), Chuck Behler (Megadeth), John Aquilino (Icon), Doro Pesch, Dave Alvin (White Trash), Todd Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Russ Parrish (Fight, Steel Panther), Dead By Wednesday, and more. Check out the Judas Priest cover below:





