Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover

Megadeth offshoot Ellefson have released their cover of Post Malone's "Over Now", which is the follow up to the group's "Simple Truth" single.

The band had this to say about the reimagined version of Malone's track, "So after pummelling the World with 'Simple Truth', we wanted to do something a little different for our next Ellefson single.

"So, we took an amazing song by our friend Post Malone and made it our own. You can grab 'Over Now' on Bandcamp Friday 5/9, and on all digital outlets on 5/15 on Combat Records!

David Ellefson said,"We're all fans of Posty, and he's also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things Metal. Aside from being a great song for any genre, our cover of 'Over Now' is our way of showing our mutual admiration, and paying homage to our friend."

Vocalist Thom Hazaert added, "Posty has become a good friend to our camp, David and I have both gone to shows, and hung out and spent some time with him, and we have definitely spent some nights texting and nerding out over classic Metal, and our fanboy devotion to Metallica, Megadeth, etc.

"Meanwhile I am honestly a huge fan of his stuff, his lyrics. I can honestly say, and I talk about it all the time, there is not an artist who has come out in a long time that has impressed or influenced what I do more than Post Malone.

"I think the emotions and dynamic of the song really lend themselves to the heavier arrangement. Posty is a Rock and Metal guy at heart, and I think 'Over Now' is definitely a Metal song at heart." Check out the song below:





