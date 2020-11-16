.

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 11-16-2020

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson previewed the Ellefson cover of the AC/DC classic "Riff Raff" during his Friday the 13th installment of More Nights With DE/TH.

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist "Ron Bumblefoot" Thal, as well as Slayer legend Dave Lombardo, join David Ellefson and vocalist Jason McMaster on the cover track.

"Riff Raff" is just one of the covers that will be featured on the forthcoming "No Cover" album that finds the Megadeth icon taking on classic songs from artists like Motorhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys and more.

Check out the preview of the AC/DC cover below (it's at the 12:50 mark):




