Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson previewed the Ellefson cover of the AC/DC classic "Riff Raff" during his Friday the 13th installment of More Nights With DE/TH.
Former Guns N' Roses guitarist "Ron Bumblefoot" Thal, as well as Slayer legend Dave Lombardo, join David Ellefson and vocalist Jason McMaster on the cover track.
"Riff Raff" is just one of the covers that will be featured on the forthcoming "No Cover" album that finds the Megadeth icon taking on classic songs from artists like Motorhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys and more.
Check out the preview of the AC/DC cover below (it's at the 12:50 mark):
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover
Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single
Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief
Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film
Ellefson's Role Changed With Megadeth Reunion
David Ellefson Inks Former Megadeth Bandmate Chris Poland
Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video- Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Worried About Pandemic's Impact On Music
Evanescence Announce Livestream Performance
Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'
VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'
Eternal Frequency Release Video For Cover Of Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'
Singled Out: TANDM's Earthworm (2020 Remastered)