Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

Megadeth offshoot Ellefson have released a music video for their cover of the AC/DC classic "Riff Raff" that also features former Slayer and Guns N' Roses stars.

The track is the on the new "No Cover" album from the project led by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and Thom Hazaert. For the song they recruited Danger Toys singer Jason McMaster, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Slayer icon Dave Lombardo.



Hazaert had this to say about the new album, "Originally we had envisioned 'No Cover' as a smaller, limited-release 'quarantine project' we were doing for fun with a bunch of our friends, really just to not have to release our studio album during the pandemic.

"But as it neared completion, and we really got to see what it was turning into, we realized it was worthy of so much more. I have a long history and friendship with Max at earMUSIC, and they are an incredible label, and home to some of our favorite artists, and friends - Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, and more - and we are ecstatic to be able to partner with them for not only this release, but future Ellefson releases as well.

"Ward had already released 'Sleeping Giants' for us last year in Japan, and we had secured a deal with them for our upcoming 2021 studio album, so it was a natural fit when we went to them with the idea of partnering with us on 'No Cover'."

Ellefson added, "It really was a crazy, whirlwind process, not only making such an involved album so fast, but also remotely, during a pandemic, with not only dozens of guests, but the entire band, spread around the globe. And then almost losing our singer in the middle of it.

"But at the end of the day, it turned out better than any of us had hoped, and really was one of the most fun records I've ever made. It's been great to pull so many great and positive things out of 2020, despite all the challenges." Watch the video below:

