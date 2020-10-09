Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album

(hennemusic) Megadeth bassist David Ellefson streaming a video of his version of the Cheap Trick classic, "Auf Wiedersehen", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "No Cover."

Originally featured on 1978's "Heaven Tonight", the 2020 edition sees Ellefson joined by Thom Hazaert (Dangerous Toys), guitarist Andy Martongelli, and special guests Al Jourgensen of Ministry, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Brandon Yeagley of Crobot.

Due November 20, "No Cover" features a selection of classic tunes redone by Ellefson that were originally recorded by AC/DC, Queen, Sweet, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Nazareth and more.

"Auf Wiedersehen" is the third track issued in advance of the project's release, following the band's take on the 1980 Def Leppard track, "Wasted", and Judas Priest's 1984 classic, "Freewheel Burning."

Ellefson and Megadeth are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia." Stream the cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

