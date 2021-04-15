S.A.M. Recruit Danny Warsnop For 'Remedy'

Memphis rockers S.A.M. (aka Savage After Midnight) are releasing their brand new single "Remedy" that features Asking Alexandra frontman Danny Warsnop on guest vocals.

Shi Eubank had this to say, "On 'Remedy" not only did we get to create with producer Andrew Baylis (Bad Omens, Vrsty) and Jayden Panesso of Sylar - but we were able to co-write with my buddy Jack Fowler of Sleeping with Sirens.

"The song was sounding amazing on its own, but I felt like there was an opportunity to take it a step further. I reached out to another friend and one of my favorite singers Danny Worsnop to feature on the track. What you're hearing is that melting pot and we hope you enjoy it!"

Worsnop added, "Shi hit me up on short notice about a song he had and thought would be a good fit. I think his songwriting is great and we've been good friends for a while now - this kind of stuff has always been my favorite part of this job.

"I jumped in my car and drove up there through a huge storm and we just got to work. I think the final results are awesome and was a real testament to when it's right, it's right.

"Nothing was over thought or overworked, it just flowed naturally and I think that's a big part of why it sounds so good". Pre-save the track here.



