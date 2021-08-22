Fuel Share New Single 'Don't Say I'

Fuel are streaming their brand new single entitled “Don’t Say I”. The song is the second track that they have shared from their forthcoming album "Anomaly," which arrives in October.
Carl Bell spoke to Sterogum about the track and told them, “‘Don’t Say I’ was written in March. It was actually the last song written for the record. I’m always looking for the no-brainer song that everybody’s going to love, and those are always super hard to find.
"Anybody who’s a songwriter knows it’s not easy to come up with stuff that people [love]. I think the latest version of that was Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Driver’s License.'
"You heard that song the first time, and you just go, ‘I don’t know why I love that song, but it’s so honest because she’s young.’ And you want that song every time, though it’s super hard to find." Listen to the track below:
Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard' Featuring New Singer
Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album
Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer
Fuel Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'Something Like Human'
Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returned To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video 2020 In Review
Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review
Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returns To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video
AC/DC's New Album Fueled by Malcolm Young
AC/DC's New Song 'Shot In The Dark' Fuels TV Ad
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour
Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly
Between The Buried And Me Premiere 'The Future Is Behind Us' Video
Exodus Unleash 'The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)'
Fuel Share New Single 'Don't Say I'
Queen's Roger Taylor Recruits KT Tunstall For New Single
Pop Evil Reschedule Covid-19 Postponed Tour Dates
Singled Out: Wormwood's The Gentle Touch of Humanity