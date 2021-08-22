Fuel Share New Single 'Don't Say I'

Fuel are streaming their brand new single entitled “Don’t Say I”. The song is the second track that they have shared from their forthcoming album "Anomaly," which arrives in October.

Carl Bell spoke to Sterogum about the track and told them, “‘Don’t Say I’ was written in March. It was actually the last song written for the record. I’m always looking for the no-brainer song that everybody’s going to love, and those are always super hard to find.

"Anybody who’s a songwriter knows it’s not easy to come up with stuff that people [love]. I think the latest version of that was Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Driver’s License.'

"You heard that song the first time, and you just go, ‘I don’t know why I love that song, but it’s so honest because she’s young.’ And you want that song every time, though it’s super hard to find." Listen to the track below:

