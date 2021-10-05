Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

Fuel have announced special concerts next month which will be their first shows to feature their new lineup supporting their forthcoming album, "Anomaly".
The new studio album will be hitting stores on October 22nd and it marks the first new Fuel album to feature founding member and principal songwriter Carl Bell in over 14 years.
The album release will be followed by the live shows. The first one will be taking place at Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem, PA on November 26th, followed by Mickey's Black Box in Lititz on November 27th.
