.

Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

Michael Angulia | 10-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Photo courtesy E2PR

Fuel have announced special concerts next month which will be their first shows to feature their new lineup supporting their forthcoming album, "Anomaly".

The new studio album will be hitting stores on October 22nd and it marks the first new Fuel album to feature founding member and principal songwriter Carl Bell in over 14 years.

The album release will be followed by the live shows. The first one will be taking place at Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem, PA on November 26th, followed by Mickey's Black Box in Lititz on November 27th.

Related Stories


Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'

Fuel Share New Single 'Don't Say I'

Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard' Featuring New Singer

Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album

Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer

Fuel Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'Something Like Human'

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returned To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video 2020 In Review

Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returns To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video

News > Fuel

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

Reviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years

Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video

Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video

The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks