Station Premiere 'I Can't Find My Way' Video

Acclaimed rockers Station have released a music video for their brand new single "I Can't Find My Way". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Perspective," which arrives this Friday, October 8th.
Guitarist Chris Lane had this to say about the song, "This is the first track on the record and we feel like it sets the tone for the album. This song is about not waiting to take the chances in life that allow you to follow your own path. It really speaks to the spirit of the band with how we approached this record and what we wanted to accomplish."
He said of the album, "The songs are really about different takes on what's going on around us. Not a specific event, but just reviewing things as we travel through this station of life, viewing things from a different point where you might have interpreted them differently as a younger person, or how you probably will interpret them differently when you're older." Crank it up and watch the video below:
