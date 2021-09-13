Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Launching North American Tour

Static-X have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year to launch their headlining Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2022.
The trek will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their "Machine" album and will also feature Fear Factory and Dope, with support coming from Muchroomhead and Twizted on select dates.
They will be kicking things off on February 21st in Portland, Or at the Hawthorne Theater and will wrapping up the tour on April 3rd in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore.
Static-X had this to say, "We are so excited to finally get back out on the road. We plan to play most of the songs off of both Machine and Wisconsin Death Trip, as well a number of nice surprises that are being incorporated into the set list. It is going to be awesome to have Fear Factory, Dope, & Mushroomhead back out on the road with us to share in all of this nostalgic insanity.
"All in all, this package is going to be one for the ages and we can't wait to get out there and celebrate 20 years of our Machine record, while we continue to remember all of the good times that we had with Wayne and to share it live and loud with all of our fans night after night."
Dino Cazares of Fear Factory shared, "I'm beyond excited to finally turn the Fear Factory machine back on and start crushing stages alongside our longtime friends in Static X."
Edsel Dope added, "We are honored to be part of this tour. Static-X, Fear Factory, & Dope toured together back in 1999. It was the first time that we all met, and it laid the foundation for all of the tours that Dope and Static have done together. I can't wait to get back out there and get crazy with all the fans!"
Feb 21 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
Feb 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
Feb 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
Feb 24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Feb 25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall
Feb 26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
Feb 27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
Mar 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Mar 02 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Mar 03 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights
Mar 04 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Mar 05 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
Mar 06 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
Mar 08 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
Mar 09 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
Mar 10 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Mar 11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Mar 12 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Mar 13 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Mar 15 - Montreal, QC - Corona
Mar 16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
Mar 17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
Mar 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
Mar 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Mar 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
Mar 22 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
Mar 23 - Philadelphia, PA - T.L.A.
Mar 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
Mar 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
Mar 26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
Mar 27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Mar 28 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
Mar 29 - Denver, CO - The Summit
Mar 31 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Apr 01 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
Apr 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
Apr 03 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
