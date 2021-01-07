Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson previewed the Ellefson cover of the AC/DC classic "Riff Raff" during his Friday the 13th installment of More Nights With DE/TH.
Former Guns N' Roses guitarist "Ron Bumblefoot" Thal, as well as Slayer legend Dave Lombardo, join David Ellefson and vocalist Jason McMaster on the cover track.
"Riff Raff" is just one of the covers that will be featured on the forthcoming "No Cover" album that finds the Megadeth icon taking on classic songs from artists like Motorhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys and more.
Check out the video for the AC/DC cover below:
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover
Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single
Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief
Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film
Neil Peart's Hometown To Further Honor The Rush Legend- Sammy Hagar Previews Lockdown 2020- Adam Lambert, Slipknot and Foo Fighters Supergroup To Rock Bowie Celebration- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Neil Peart's Hometown To Further Honor The Rush Legend
Sammy Hagar Previews Lockdown 2020 Package
Adam Lambert, Slipknot and Foo Fighters Supergroup To Rock Bowie Celebration
Bruce Springsteen Teases Series Of New Projects
Whitesnake Share Blues Album Details and Release New Video
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall Video
Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid 2020 In Review
AC/DC Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music 2020 In Review