Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album

07-16-2018

(hennemusic) The Sammy Hagar-led supergroup The Circle have completed recording their debut studio album. The band - which features Hagar alongside bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson - formed in 2014 to present the Red Rocker's musical history and Bonham's legacy by performing tunes by Hagar, Van Halen, Montrose and Led Zeppelin.



The group, who issued their first live DVD, "At Your Service", in 2015, has just wrapped up sessions for its first album of all-original material, according to Bonham.



"On Father's Day, I was on tour and I went into the studio, 'cause [Sammy] sent me a new song that he wanted to add to the album," Bonhem tells Sonic Perspectives. "So I went in on Father's Day and recorded drums in upstate New York. But it was great, 'cause I found a great new studio which I'd love to go back to. So it was fun to go do. So I had a day off [from my North American tour with Foreigner and Whitesnake], did that. And literally I got the mix back from [Sammy] yesterday."



The drummer describes the record is a "concept kind of album" that needs to be listened to "in a specific order, which kind of tells the story", adding that Hagar has "been really inspired as of late, and I think it's gonna be some of his best stuff. It's definitely diverse. As I said, when you listen to it in the order… It's gonna be an incredible.



"What he wanted to do was do something very different than he's ever done, which is send you on a journey, like the old days when you put on an album, you listened to it from start to finish instead of just a song - where the placement of each [song] is vital for it to make sense." here.