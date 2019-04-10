Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar & The Circle are premiering a video for "Can't Hang", as the latest preview to their forthcoming debut album, "Space Between."

Following the lead single, "Trust Fund Baby", and the third song on the record, the tune is billed as "Chapter 3 of the story" unveiled in the band's new concept album.

"The 10 songs on the 'Space Between' are not just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album," explains Hagar. "They were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience (kind of a Three Lock Box). Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me."

Due May 10, "Space Between" marks the first full studio release by the band, which also features bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





