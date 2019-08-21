Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video

Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge's band Angels & Airwaves have released a music video for their first new song in three years entitled "Rebel Girl".

The Matt Thompson-directed visual can be streamed here and it comes as the band prepares to hit the road for a North American tour.

Most of the dates for the trek have already sold out. They will be kicking off the tour on August 28th in San Diego at the Belly Up and wrapping things up on October 9th in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco. See the dates below:

August

28 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up SOLD OUT

31 - Del Mar Fair Show

September

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee SOLD OUT

6 - Austin, TX - Emo's SOLD OUT

7 - Dallas, TX - HOB SOLD OUT

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade SOLD OUT

10 - Orlando, FL - HOB SOLD OUT

11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

13 - Silverspring, MD - Fillmore SOLD OUT

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore SOLD OUT

15 - Boston, MA - Paradise SOLD OUT

17 - NYC, NY - Playstation Theatre SOLD OUT

18 - Cleveland, OH - HOB SOLD OUT

20 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT

21 - Chicago, IL - HOB SOLD OUT

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegent SOLD OUT

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

25 - SLC, UT - The Union SOLD OUT

27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo SOLD OUT

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland SOLD OUT

30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

OCTOBER

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco SOLD OUT

2 - Anaheim, CA - HOB SOLD OUT

4 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

5 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT

6 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT

8 - Anaheim, CA - HOB

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco





Related Stories

Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

Angels & Airwaves Release 'We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic EP'

Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge

More Angels Airwaves News

Share this article



