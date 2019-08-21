Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video
Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge's band Angels & Airwaves have released a music video for their first new song in three years entitled "Rebel Girl".
The Matt Thompson-directed visual can be streamed here and it comes as the band prepares to hit the road for a North American tour.
Most of the dates for the trek have already sold out. They will be kicking off the tour on August 28th in San Diego at the Belly Up and wrapping things up on October 9th in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco. See the dates below:
August
28 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up SOLD OUT
31 - Del Mar Fair Show
September
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee SOLD OUT
6 - Austin, TX - Emo's SOLD OUT
7 - Dallas, TX - HOB SOLD OUT
9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade SOLD OUT
10 - Orlando, FL - HOB SOLD OUT
11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
13 - Silverspring, MD - Fillmore SOLD OUT
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore SOLD OUT
15 - Boston, MA - Paradise SOLD OUT
17 - NYC, NY - Playstation Theatre SOLD OUT
18 - Cleveland, OH - HOB SOLD OUT
20 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT
21 - Chicago, IL - HOB SOLD OUT
22 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegent SOLD OUT
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
25 - SLC, UT - The Union SOLD OUT
27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo SOLD OUT
28 - Portland, OR - Roseland SOLD OUT
30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
OCTOBER
1 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco SOLD OUT
2 - Anaheim, CA - HOB SOLD OUT
4 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB
5 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT
6 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT
8 - Anaheim, CA - HOB
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video
Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand
Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour
Angels & Airwaves Release 'We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic EP'
Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge