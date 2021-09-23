Angels & Airwaves have shared a visualizer video for their brand new track "Timebomb", which comes from the group's first new album in seven years.
Tom DeLonge had this to say about the new song, "'Timebomb' is a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow. I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart."
The 10-track new album, entitled "Lifeforms", is set to hit stores tomorrow, September 24th. Tom said of the album, "It's taken me a long time to present my art in the way I envisioned over a decade ago. 'LIFEFORMS' is the first part of what I saw could be possible then." Watch the video below:
Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Timebomb'
