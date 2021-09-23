.

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Timebomb'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

Angels & Airwaves have shared a visualizer video for their brand new track "Timebomb", which comes from the group's first new album in seven years.

Tom DeLonge had this to say about the new song, "'Timebomb' is a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow. I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart."

The 10-track new album, entitled "Lifeforms", is set to hit stores tomorrow, September 24th. Tom said of the album, "It's taken me a long time to present my art in the way I envisioned over a decade ago. 'LIFEFORMS' is the first part of what I saw could be possible then." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Timebomb'

Angels & Airwaves Share New Song Announce Album And Tour

Angels & Airwaves Reveal Tom DeLonge Directed 'Euphoria' Video

New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge

Angels & Airwaves Release 'All That's Left Is Love' Video

Angels & Airwaves Announce North American Tour

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video

Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

News > Angels Airwaves

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more

Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more

Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more

Reviews

The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

advertisement
Latest News

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Timebomb'

Volbeat Stream New Song 'Shotgun Blues' To Announce Album

Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'

Scott Gorham Leaves Black Star Riders To Relaunch Thin Lizzy

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

Singled Out: Spurge's 57

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts

Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today