New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge

Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge shared this weekend that a new studio album from his band "Angels & Airwaves" is on the way, and added that "this is the one".
He took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself that also said "The world is different now. We feel more of us." It was captioned, "@angelsandairwaves New album coming. This is the one-"
DeLonge said earlier this year, "We are (safely and distantly) back at work putting the finishing touches on our 6th studio album, which we feel is our best yet. If all goes as planned, songs will be ready to roll out this spring. We also have shows planned, so as soon as it's safe, we will be out playing them!"
The new album will be the follow up to their 2017 EP "We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic" and will be their first studio album since 2014's "The Dream Walker".
