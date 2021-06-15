.

Angels & Airwaves Share New Song Announce Album And Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-15-2021

Angels Airwaves cover art

Angels & Airwaves have released a visualizer video for their brand new track "Restless Souls", which comes from their forthcoming album, "LIFEFORMS," which will arrive on September 24th.

Frontman Tom DeLonge had this to say about the song, "'Restless Souls' in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult."

He shared this about the new record, "This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path."

The band will be promoting the new album with a world tour that will kick off with a U.S. leg on September 29th in Riverside, Ca and will be followed by dates in the UK and Europe next spring. Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

Angels & Airwaves 2021/2022 Tour Dates


7/31/21 - Chicago - IL - Lollapalooza
9/29/21 - Riverside - CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
9/30/21 - San Francisco - CA - Warfield
10/2/21 - Portland - OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
10/3/21 - Seattle - WA - Showbox SODO
10/5/21 - Salt Lake City - UT - Union
10/6/21 - Denver - CO - Fillmore
10/8/21 - Minneapolis - MN - Skyway
10/10/21 - Detroit - MI - Fillmore
10/12/21 - Newport - KY - Ovation
10/13/21 - Nashville - TN - Marathon Music Works
10/15/21 - Oxon Hill (DC) - MD - MGM National Harbor
10/16/21 - Columbus - OH - Express Live
10/17/21 - Sayreville - NJ - Starland Ballroom
10/19/21 - Phi - PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/20/21 - Boston - MA - House Of Blues
10/22/21 - Pittsburgh - PA - Stage AE
10/23/21 - New York - NY - Hammerstein
10/24/21 - Norfolk - VA - NorVA
10/26/21 - St. Petersburgh - FL - Janus Live
10/27/21 - Orlando - FL - Hard Rock Live
10/28/21 - Atlanta - GA - Tabernacle
10/30/21 - Dallas - TX - South Side
10/31/21 - Austin - TX - ACL Live
11/1/21 - Houston - TX - House Of Blues
11/3/21 - Phoenix - AZ - Van Buren
11/5/21 - Los Angeles - CA - The Palladium
11/7/21 - San Diego - CA - Soma
3/10/21 - Leeds - UK - 02 Academy
3/11/22 - Birmingham - UK - 02 Academy
3/12/22 - Manchester - UK - Academy
3/13/22 - Glasgow - UK - 02 Academy
3/15/22 - Nottingham - UK - Rock City
3/16/22 - Bristol - UK - 02 Academy
3/17/22 - London - UK - 02 Kentish Town Forum
3/20/22 - Paris - FR - Le Trianon
3/22/22 - Munich - GER - Tonhalle
3/23/22 - Berlin - GER - Huxleys
3/25/22 - Koln - GER - E Werk
3/27/22 - Hanover - GER - Capitol

Restless Souls Visualizer Video


Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

