Angels & Airwaves Share New Song Announce Album And Tour

Angels & Airwaves have released a visualizer video for their brand new track "Restless Souls", which comes from their forthcoming album, "LIFEFORMS," which will arrive on September 24th.
Frontman Tom DeLonge had this to say about the song, "'Restless Souls' in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult."
He shared this about the new record, "This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path."
The band will be promoting the new album with a world tour that will kick off with a U.S. leg on September 29th in Riverside, Ca and will be followed by dates in the UK and Europe next spring. Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
Angels & Airwaves Reveal Tom DeLonge Directed 'Euphoria' Video
New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge
Angels & Airwaves Release 'All That's Left Is Love' Video
Angels & Airwaves Announce North American Tour
Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'
Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video
Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand
Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash- X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'- Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album- Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video- Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance- more
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson Streams First New Music In A Decade
Pearl Jam Announce No Code 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue
Angels & Airwaves Share New Song Announce Album And Tour
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors
KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel
Cheap Trick Perform As Tom Recovers From Open Heart Surgery
Singled Out: Sarantos' I Never Catch the Train