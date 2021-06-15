Angels & Airwaves Share New Song Announce Album And Tour

Angels & Airwaves have released a visualizer video for their brand new track "Restless Souls", which comes from their forthcoming album, "LIFEFORMS," which will arrive on September 24th.

Frontman Tom DeLonge had this to say about the song, "'Restless Souls' in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult."

He shared this about the new record, "This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path."



The band will be promoting the new album with a world tour that will kick off with a U.S. leg on September 29th in Riverside, Ca and will be followed by dates in the UK and Europe next spring. Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

Angels & Airwaves 2021/2022 Tour Dates

7/31/21 - Chicago - IL - Lollapalooza9/29/21 - Riverside - CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium9/30/21 - San Francisco - CA - Warfield10/2/21 - Portland - OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn10/3/21 - Seattle - WA - Showbox SODO10/5/21 - Salt Lake City - UT - Union10/6/21 - Denver - CO - Fillmore10/8/21 - Minneapolis - MN - Skyway10/10/21 - Detroit - MI - Fillmore10/12/21 - Newport - KY - Ovation10/13/21 - Nashville - TN - Marathon Music Works10/15/21 - Oxon Hill (DC) - MD - MGM National Harbor10/16/21 - Columbus - OH - Express Live10/17/21 - Sayreville - NJ - Starland Ballroom10/19/21 - Phi - PA - Franklin Music Hall10/20/21 - Boston - MA - House Of Blues10/22/21 - Pittsburgh - PA - Stage AE10/23/21 - New York - NY - Hammerstein10/24/21 - Norfolk - VA - NorVA10/26/21 - St. Petersburgh - FL - Janus Live10/27/21 - Orlando - FL - Hard Rock Live10/28/21 - Atlanta - GA - Tabernacle10/30/21 - Dallas - TX - South Side10/31/21 - Austin - TX - ACL Live11/1/21 - Houston - TX - House Of Blues11/3/21 - Phoenix - AZ - Van Buren11/5/21 - Los Angeles - CA - The Palladium11/7/21 - San Diego - CA - Soma3/10/21 - Leeds - UK - 02 Academy3/11/22 - Birmingham - UK - 02 Academy3/12/22 - Manchester - UK - Academy3/13/22 - Glasgow - UK - 02 Academy3/15/22 - Nottingham - UK - Rock City3/16/22 - Bristol - UK - 02 Academy3/17/22 - London - UK - 02 Kentish Town Forum3/20/22 - Paris - FR - Le Trianon3/22/22 - Munich - GER - Tonhalle3/23/22 - Berlin - GER - Huxleys3/25/22 - Koln - GER - E Werk3/27/22 - Hanover - GER - Capitol

Restless Souls Visualizer Video

