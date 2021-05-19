Angels & Airwaves Reveal Tom DeLonge Directed 'Euphoria' Video

Angels & Airwaves have released a music video for their brand new single "Euphoria" as they prepare to take part in this year's Lollapalooza festival.

Tom DeLonge directed the new visual and had this to say, "In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes.

"These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge

Angels & Airwaves Release 'All That's Left Is Love' Video

Angels & Airwaves Announce North American Tour

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video

Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

News > Angels Airwaves



