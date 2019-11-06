Angels & Airwaves Announce North American Tour
Angels & Airwaves have released a music video for their new single "Kiss & Tell" and revealed their plans to hit the road for a two legged North American tour.
The winter tour is set to kick off on December 4th in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee Theatre and the leg will conclude on December 22nd in Houston, TX at the House of Blues.
The second leg will launch on January 16th in Toronto, ON at Rebel and will run until January 26th where it will wrap up in Norfolk, VA at The Norva.
Frontman Tom DeLonge had this to say about their new "Kiss & Tell" video (stream it here) "So many issues in relationships revolve around needless miscommunication, and just missing each other's point of view.
"This video represents how a few small negative moments between lovers can easily grow into much more destructive interactions over time." See the tour dates below:
Leg No. 1
12/4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
12/6 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre
12/7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (KROQ Acoustic Christmas)
12/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
12/11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
12/12 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
12/14 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
12/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
12/16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12/18 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
12/19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
12/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
12/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Leg No. 2
1/16 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
1/17 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
1/19 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
1/21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
1/26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
