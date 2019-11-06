Angels & Airwaves Announce North American Tour

Angels & Airwaves have released a music video for their new single "Kiss & Tell" and revealed their plans to hit the road for a two legged North American tour.

The winter tour is set to kick off on December 4th in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee Theatre and the leg will conclude on December 22nd in Houston, TX at the House of Blues.

The second leg will launch on January 16th in Toronto, ON at Rebel and will run until January 26th where it will wrap up in Norfolk, VA at The Norva.

Frontman Tom DeLonge had this to say about their new "Kiss & Tell" video (stream it here) "So many issues in relationships revolve around needless miscommunication, and just missing each other's point of view.

"This video represents how a few small negative moments between lovers can easily grow into much more destructive interactions over time." See the tour dates below:

Leg No. 1

12/4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

12/6 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

12/7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (KROQ Acoustic Christmas)

12/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12/11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

12/12 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

12/14 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

12/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

12/16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/18 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

12/19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

12/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

12/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues



Leg No. 2

1/16 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

1/17 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

1/19 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

1/21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

1/26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva





