.

Angels & Airwaves Release 'All That's Left Is Love' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-26-2020

Angels Airwaves

Angels & Airwaves have released a music video for their new single, "All That's Left Is Love". The track follows their previous singles "Rebel Girl" and "Kiss & Tell".

Frontman Tom Delonge had this to say, "We never appreciate the connection we have with others until it's gone, and although we may not be able to change this first part of this story, we can for sure change the ending."

The band also revealed that they are currently working on their brand new studio album, the follow-up to their 2016 release, the "Chasing Shadows EP". Watch the clip, which was co-directed by Caleb Mallery, and Delonge, below:


