Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand
05-11-2019
Fans have shown so much excitement for Angels & Airwaves' first tour in 7 years that the band has been forced to add new dates to the trek and move several shows to larger venues due to high demand.
Several of the shows have already sold out including stops in Austin, Dallas, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Cleveland, Chicago, St Louis, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego.
The demand forced the band to add new shows in Anaheim and Los Angeles and move concerts in three cities to larger venues. The band will be playing The Fillmore in Detroit, The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, and The Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. See the updated dates below:
Sept 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
