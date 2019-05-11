News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

05-11-2019
Angels Airwaves

Fans have shown so much excitement for Angels & Airwaves' first tour in 7 years that the band has been forced to add new dates to the trek and move several shows to larger venues due to high demand.

Several of the shows have already sold out including stops in Austin, Dallas, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Cleveland, Chicago, St Louis, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego.

The demand forced the band to add new shows in Anaheim and Los Angeles and move concerts in three cities to larger venues. The band will be playing The Fillmore in Detroit, The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, and The Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. See the updated dates below:

Sept 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Sept 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Sept 7 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sept 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Sept 10 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Sept 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Sept 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sept 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Sept 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Sept 17 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater
Sept 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Sept 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Sept 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Sept 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sept 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sept 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Sept 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Sept 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Sept 30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
Oct 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
Oct 2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Oct 4 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Oct 5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Oct 6 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Oct 8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Oct 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco


Related Stories


Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

Angels & Airwaves Release 'We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic EP'

Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge

More Angels Airwaves News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery- Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online- Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash- Angels & Airwaves- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage- Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album- Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back- more

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser- Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary- Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For Album- Blink-182- more

Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash

Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

Special Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Video Released

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Learned Big Lesson From Rock Legends

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Thrilled With Release Of New Album

Singled Out: The DRP's HeroWin

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage

Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back

Woodstock 50 Promoter Files Injunction After Investors Back Out

Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

Michael Monroe Announces New Album And Tour

Jordan Rudess Leads Guest On Richard Henshall (Haken) Album

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Stream Song From New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.