Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

Fans have shown so much excitement for Angels & Airwaves' first tour in 7 years that the band has been forced to add new dates to the trek and move several shows to larger venues due to high demand.

Several of the shows have already sold out including stops in Austin, Dallas, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Cleveland, Chicago, St Louis, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego.

The demand forced the band to add new shows in Anaheim and Los Angeles and move concerts in three cities to larger venues. The band will be playing The Fillmore in Detroit, The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, and The Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. See the updated dates below:

Sept 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Sept 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sept 7 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sept 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Sept 10 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Sept 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Sept 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sept 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Sept 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Sept 17 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

Sept 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Sept 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sept 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sept 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sept 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sept 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Sept 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Sept 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sept 30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Oct 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

Oct 2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Oct 4 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Oct 5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Oct 6 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Oct 8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Oct 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco





