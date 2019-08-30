Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Angels & Airwaves have released a brand new song called "Kiss & Tell" as the band began their first tour in seven years with a home town show in San Diego launching their North American tour.

Tom DeLonge had this to say about the new track (stream it here) , "The beginning of the song is really an ode to The Beach Boys. It opens with three-part harmonies to create an introduction with multi-dimensionality. We wanted to create a sound that had electronic elements right alongside classic rock and pop punk melodic structures.

"Lyrically, this song is specifically about balancing on the edge of a razor blade. Doing something you're not supposed to be doing, and although you might die while doing it, it's still very much keeping you feeling alive."

The band will be on the road until October 9th when they will wrap up the North American tour in Los Angeles, CA at Belasco. See the dates below:



August

31 - Del Mar Fair Show

September

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee SOLD OUT

6 - Austin, TX - Emo's SOLD OUT

7 - Dallas, TX - HOB SOLD OUT

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade SOLD OUT

10 - Orlando, FL - HOB SOLD OUT

11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

13 - Silverspring, MD - Fillmore SOLD OUT

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore SOLD OUT

15 - Boston, MA - Paradise SOLD OUT

17 - NYC, NY - Playstation Theatre SOLD OUT

18 - Cleveland, OH - HOB SOLD OUT

20 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT

21 - Chicago, IL - HOB SOLD OUT

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegent SOLD OUT

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

25 - SLC, UT - The Union SOLD OUT

27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo SOLD OUT

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland SOLD OUT

30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

OCTOBER

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco SOLD OUT

2 - Anaheim, CA - HOB SOLD OUT

4 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

5 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT

6 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT

8 - Anaheim, CA - HOB

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco





