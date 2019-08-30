.

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Angels & Airwaves have released a brand new song called "Kiss & Tell" as the band began their first tour in seven years with a home town show in San Diego launching their North American tour.

Tom DeLonge had this to say about the new track (stream it here) , "The beginning of the song is really an ode to The Beach Boys. It opens with three-part harmonies to create an introduction with multi-dimensionality. We wanted to create a sound that had electronic elements right alongside classic rock and pop punk melodic structures.

"Lyrically, this song is specifically about balancing on the edge of a razor blade. Doing something you're not supposed to be doing, and although you might die while doing it, it's still very much keeping you feeling alive."

The band will be on the road until October 9th when they will wrap up the North American tour in Los Angeles, CA at Belasco. See the dates below:

August
31 - Del Mar Fair Show

September
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee SOLD OUT
6 - Austin, TX - Emo's SOLD OUT
7 - Dallas, TX - HOB SOLD OUT
9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade SOLD OUT
10 - Orlando, FL - HOB SOLD OUT
11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
13 - Silverspring, MD - Fillmore SOLD OUT
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore SOLD OUT
15 - Boston, MA - Paradise SOLD OUT
17 - NYC, NY - Playstation Theatre SOLD OUT
18 - Cleveland, OH - HOB SOLD OUT
20 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT
21 - Chicago, IL - HOB SOLD OUT
22 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegent SOLD OUT
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
25 - SLC, UT - The Union SOLD OUT
27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo SOLD OUT
28 - Portland, OR - Roseland SOLD OUT
30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

OCTOBER
1 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco SOLD OUT
2 - Anaheim, CA - HOB SOLD OUT
4 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB
5 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT
6 - San Diego, CA - HOB SOLD OUT
8 - Anaheim, CA - HOB
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco


