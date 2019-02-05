Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle have announced dates for a spring tour of the U.S. in support of their forthcoming debut album, "Space Between."

The band will kick off a 23-city trek in Reno, NV on April 19, with shows currently scheduled to June 7 in Chicago, IL (see dates below); they'll be joined on select dates by Vince Neil and Night Ranger.

Pre-sales will begin Wednesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public tickets on sale starting Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. local time; check RedRocker.com for complete details on the event in your area.

Every ticket purchased for the tour will include one CD and digital copy of "Space Between" (NOTE: the Lewiston, NY show is not part of this offer); ticket purchasers will receive instructions on how to redeem their copy, which will be mailed to them on May 10, the day of its release.

After recently debuting the set's lead single, "Trust Fund Baby", Hagar and crew have also shared the track list for "Space Between."

"The 10 songs on the 'Space Between' are not just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album," says Hagar. "They were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience (kind of a Three Lock Box). Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





