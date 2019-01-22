Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Blink-182 and The Used have been tapped as the headlining acts for the 2nd annual Back To The Beach Festival at the Huntington State Beach this spring.

The event will be produced by KROQ, Travis Barker and John Feldmann and is set to take place on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 at the Orange County, Ca beach.

John "Feldy" Feldmann of Goldfinger, co-producer of Back To The Beach, had this to say, "Back To The Beach has been one of the funnest things I've ever been part of. What could be better than a mostly ska festival?? I grew up on ska music and I had the best time of my life last year at the show... This year may even be better! Travis and I are so excited to do the show yet again... I cannot wait!"

Saturday, April 27: blink-182, Goldfinger, Reel Big Fish, Streetlight Manifesto, The Aquabats, Save Ferris, The English Beat, and The Drowns



Sunday, April 28: The Used, The Story So Far, Anthony Green, The Wonder Years, Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year, Teenage Wrist, and Lowlives





Related Stories

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency

Blink 182 Star Says Face Tattoos Are Off Limits For Teen Son

Blink-182's Travis Barker Teams With Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland

Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options? 2017 In Review

Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Steve Aoki's 40th Birthday Party

More Blink 182 News

Share this article



