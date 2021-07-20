Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Gets Best Possible Cancer Fight News

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus took to social media to updates fand that he has received the "best possible news" from a test that he previous shared would determine if he lived or died from his cancer fight.

On Monday (July 19th), Mark tweeted, "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news.

"I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting..."

He said on July 10th, before the test, "Apologies if I'm oversharing but it's so surreal to think that this week I'll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you.

"I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I'm determined to kick cancer's ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let's. Heckin. Go."

Last week blink-82 Chile shared a video conversation with Mark where he discussed his cancer. He explained, "My classification is diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma Stage 4‑A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body.

"I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4‑A"

He said of his hope for the test, which ultimately proved true, "Ideally I go in tomorrow and they say, 'Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you'll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.' Even if the cancer's totally gone from my whole body, they give me three more rounds of chemo just to make sure." Watch the video below:

