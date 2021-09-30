Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He Is Cancer Free

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus took to social media this week to share the big news with fans that he has been declared "cancer free", after revealing his battle earlier this year.
In June, the bassist and vocalist shared that he had been undergoing treatment for 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma for three months. He wrote at the time, "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.
"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."
On Wednesday (September 29th), Mark shared good news about that treatment. He wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.
"Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."
