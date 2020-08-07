Blink-182 Share New Song 'Quarantine'

Blink-182 have released a new single called "Quarantine", with a music video that features the lyrics mixed with raw footage of the band shot on iPhones.

Mark Hoppus had this to say, "This song is about the sadness, confusion, anger and frustration we are all experiencing right now. I hope that everybody is safe and that we can get through this very soon. Can't wait to see you all on the other side."

Travis Barker added, "The song was inspired by the quarantine and the crappy punk rock music we have loved to play since day one. All the drums are one take and I even sang some back up vocals.

"Mark sounds more pissed off then I've ever heard him and I really like it." Watch the video below:





