Sons Of Apollo Announce Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have announced that they will be releasing a new live package entitled 'Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony' on August 30th.

The release was captured during a one-off performance at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria that featured the band (former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, ex-Guns N' Roses Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth's Billy Sheehan and ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force's Jeff Scott Soto) accompanied by a full orchestra & choir.

Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony is set to be releawed as a limited deluxe 3CD + DVD + Blu-Ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD + DVD Digipak, standalone Blu-ray and digital album.



Mike Portnoy had this to say, "I've released several dozen live albums through the years with about a dozen different bands, but I have to say that this live release from Sons Of Apollo may indeed be the most special one of them all!! Everything was aligned that evening: an absolutely beautiful Roman amphitheatre and a perfectly gorgeous summer evening, one set of SOA material and one set of specially chosen cover songs, and to top it all off being joined by a symphony orchestra and choir...it was a magical evening for everybody in attendance and now we can share it with the rest of the world immortalized in this incredible live package.



"This package will serve as a nice souvenir to capture the band's first year on tour and should tide over all of our fans while we complete work on our sophomore studio release that will coming in Jan 2020."

CD 1:

1. God Of The Sun

2. Signs Of The Time

3. Divine Addiction

4. That Metal Show Theme

5. Just Let Me Breathe

6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

7. Lost In Oblivion

8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet's Song / Save Me)

9. Alive

10. The Pink Panther Theme

11. Opus Maximus

CD 2:

1. Kashmir

2. Gates Of Babylon

3. Labyrinth

4. Dream On

5. Diary Of A Madman

6. Comfortably Numb

7. The Show Must Go On

8. Hell's Kitchen

9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

10. Lines In The Sand



CD 3:

1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

2. And The Cradle Will Rock

3. Coming Home





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group 2017 In Review

Sons Of Apollo Supergroup Release 'Lost In Oblivion' Video

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group

More Sons Of Apollo News

Share this article



