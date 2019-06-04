News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cam Announces The Oh, The Places We'll Go! Summer Tour

06-04-2019
Cam

Cam has announced that she will be crossing the pond this summer to launch her Oh, The Places We'll Go! Tour that will hit 10 cities across Europe.

The tour is scheduled to begin on August 31st in Millport, UK at the Millport Country Music Festival and will conclude on September 14th in Berlin at Huxleys.

She had this to say, "I'm over the moon in love with the European music fans (and the C2C crowds this year definitely made me feel like it's a mutual thing.

"I love the kind of show I get to put on for those audiences, it's so genuine and connected. And adding shows in cities I've never played before, feels like a beautiful adventure." See the dates below:

CAM kicked off 2019 with a world tour that included dates in Europe, Asia, and Australia. She also performed at this year's C2C Festival in both Germany and the UK, as well as CMC Rocks in Australia. Her sets garnered rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The Queensland Times and Music Week who raved her C2C set was "no ordinary performance - it felt like a genuine moment of witnessing someone's career kick up several notches... It was hard to tell what was more potent, her incredible voice or her infectious personality."

Following that, she performed at Stagecoach during the coveted sunset slot, which Variety declared "a winning performance." She recently released the video for her acoustic rendition of "So Long," her collaboration with Diplo for his new country project, Thomas Wesley. The two artists filmed the official video for the song backstage at this year's Stagecoach, which features guest appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Guy Fieri, Dwight Yoakam and Sam Hunt, who was also a co-writer on the track. Watch the official video HERE.

TOUR DATES
August 31 - Millport, UK - Millport Country Music Festival
September 1 - Belfast, Northern Ireland- Empire Music Hall
September 4 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
September 5 - Sheffield, UK- Leadmill
September 6 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2
September 8 - Lutterworth, UK - The Long Road Festival
September 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg (Oude Zaal)
September 11 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles
September 13 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
September 14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

