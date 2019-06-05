|
Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour
06-05-2019
Blink-182 will have a special treat for fans on their upcoming summer tour, they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album "Enema of the State" in full.
The band will be launching the tour on June 27th in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena and concluding the trek on September 20th in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center.
In addition to the full album, the band will also perform other hits from their career. As they have previously announced, Blink-182 will be joined on the North American outing by special guests Lil Waybe and Neck Deep. See the dates below:
Thu Jun 27 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
Mon Jul 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 03 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jul 05 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 06 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Jul 07 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*
Tue Jul 09 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
Wed Jul 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Thu Jul 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue Jul 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed Jul 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sun Jul 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tue Jul 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Jul 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Wed Jul 31 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 01 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri Aug 02 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 04 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center*
Mon Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed Aug 07 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Tue Aug 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 04 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Fri Sep 06 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena*
Sat Sep 07 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove*
Sun Sep 08 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Tue Sep 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Thu Sept 12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sat Sep 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Fri Sep 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
*Blink-182 only
Related Stories
Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion
Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group
Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup
Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons
Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup
Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots
Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest
More Blink 182 News