Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Blink-182 have released a music video for their brand new single "Generational Divide". The track follows their previous single "Blame It On My Youth".

Both songs are expected to be included on the band's forthcoming studio album and the new music video for "Generational Divide" was directed by Kevin Kerslake. Watch it here

The group, Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar), performed both of the singles during a secret show they performed at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The show acted as a rehearsal for the band's upcoming headline tour with Lil Wayne where they will be performing their iconic "Enema Of The Stage" album in full to celebrate the record's 20th anniversary. See the dates below:

Thu Jun 27 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 29 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jun 30 Atlantic City, NJ Vans Warped Tour*

Mon Jul 01 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 03 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 05 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 06 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 07 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage*

Tue Jul 09 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Wed Jul 10 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Thu Jul 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Tue Jul 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 17 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sun Jul 21 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 25 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Jul 29 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wed Jul 31 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 01 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri Aug 02 Dallas, TX The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center*

Mon Aug 05 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed Aug 07 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Tue Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 02 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Fri Sep 06 Wichita, KS Hartman Arena*

Sat Sep 07 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove*

Sun Sep 08 Kansas City, MO Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Tue Sep 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri Sept 13 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

Sat Sep 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed Sep 18 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Fri Sep 20 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center



*blink-182 only





Related Stories

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

More Blink 182 News

Share this article



