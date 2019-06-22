|
Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show
Blink-182 have released a music video for their brand new single "Generational Divide". The track follows their previous single "Blame It On My Youth".
Both songs are expected to be included on the band's forthcoming studio album and the new music video for "Generational Divide" was directed by Kevin Kerslake. Watch it here
The group, Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar), performed both of the singles during a secret show they performed at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
The show acted as a rehearsal for the band's upcoming headline tour with Lil Wayne where they will be performing their iconic "Enema Of The Stage" album in full to celebrate the record's 20th anniversary. See the dates below:
Thu Jun 27 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 29 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jun 30 Atlantic City, NJ Vans Warped Tour*
Mon Jul 01 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 03 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jul 05 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 06 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Jul 07 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage*
Tue Jul 09 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
Wed Jul 10 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Thu Jul 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue Jul 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed Jul 17 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sun Jul 21 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tue Jul 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 25 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Jul 29 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wed Jul 31 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 01 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri Aug 02 Dallas, TX The Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 04 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center*
Mon Aug 05 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed Aug 07 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 08 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Tue Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat Aug 31 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 04 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri Sep 06 Wichita, KS Hartman Arena*
Sat Sep 07 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove*
Sun Sep 08 Kansas City, MO Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Tue Sep 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri Sept 13 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
Sat Sep 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Wed Sep 18 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Fri Sep 20 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center
*blink-182 only
