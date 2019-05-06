News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

05-06-2019
Blink 182

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have announced that they will be teaming up this summer for the very first time to launch a North American coheadlining tour.

The rockers and rapper celebrated the team up by creaing a special tour announcement video that features a mash-up for their hit songs "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli." Watch the video here.

The tour will feature support from Neck Deep and is scheduled to kitkc off on June 27th in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena and will wrap up on September 16th in Cincinnati, OH at the Riverbend Music Center. See all of the dates below:

Thu Jun 27 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jun 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Vans Warped Tour*
Mon Jul 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 03 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jul 05 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 06 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Jul 07 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*
Tue Jul 09 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
Wed Jul 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Thu Jul 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue Jul 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed Jul 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sun Jul 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tue Jul 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Jul 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Wed Jul 31 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 01 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri Aug 02 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 04 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center*
Mon Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed Aug 07 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Tue Aug 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 04 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Fri Sep 06 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena*
Sat Sep 07 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove*
Sun Sep 08 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Tue Sep 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri Sept 13 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*
Sat Sep 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

*blink-182 only


