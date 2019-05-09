Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 have released a brand new digital single entitled "Blame It On My Youth" as they gear up to hit the road this summer with Lil Wayne for a North American coheadlining tour.

The new track was produced by Tim Pagnotta and the band recruited renowned graffiti artist RISK to help them create a lyric video for the song. Watch it here.

Fans can catch the band on the road this summer for their very first trek with rapper Lil Wayne. The outing will be kicking off on June 27th in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena.





