Sammy Hagar And The Circle Score Hit With New Album

05-24-2019
The Circle

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle have scored a US Top 5 debut with "Space Between." According to Billboard, the project enters the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 4 with opening week sales of 40,000 equivalent albums units earned, while debuting at No. 1 on four other charts: Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums.

The report indicates sales were mostly powered by a concert ticket/album bundle offered for the group's US tour, which opened in Reno, NV on April 19th.

While billed as a band project, the report suggests the feat earns the Red Rocker his first-ever solo-related Top 10 album - besting 1987's "I Never Said Goodbye" at No. 14 - and his third-largest sales week since Nielsen Music began tracking data in 1991.

Hagar has previously appeared in the US Top 10 nine times, including seven with Van Halen and twice with Chickenfoot. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


