Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date

The album will feature 10 tracks including the recently revealed song "33" and the group has released the official music video for the track, which can be streamed here.

Despite the absence of Paul the band plans to hit the road to promote the record. Kyle Sanders explains, "While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can't not do is tour.

"As easy as it would be to say we're not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn't promote this record properly.

"He'd be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever...and we know that."

They will be hitting the road on July 23rd in Atlanta at the Buckhead Theatre and have announced dates through August 17th in Dallas, with more stops to still be revealed. See the initial dates - here.