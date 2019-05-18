News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date (Week in Review)

.
Hellyeah

Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date was a top 5 story on Tuesday: Hellyeah have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Welcome Home," which features the final recordings from Pantera legend Vinnie Paul, on September 27th.

The album will feature 10 tracks including the recently revealed song "33" and the group has released the official music video for the track, which can be streamed here.

Despite the absence of Paul the band plans to hit the road to promote the record. Kyle Sanders explains, "While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can't not do is tour.

"As easy as it would be to say we're not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn't promote this record properly.

"He'd be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever...and we know that."

They will be hitting the road on July 23rd in Atlanta at the Buckhead Theatre and have announced dates through August 17th in Dallas, with more stops to still be revealed. See the initial dates - here.

More Hellyeah News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Hellyeah Confirm New Album 'Welcome Home' Release Date

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul

Hellyeah Announce 'Unden!able Deluxe Edition'

Righteous Vendetta Announce Tour With Hellyeah

Hellyeah Announce Spring Mini-Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

The Sweet Things To Play Free Album Release Party

Ashbringer Stream New Song 'Dreamscape'

Dan Scholz Book Signing Event To Include All-Star Jam

Eagle Rock Honored For YouTube Milestone

Singled Out: Hanna Barakat's Siren

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.