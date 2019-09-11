Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy

Cold War Kids have released a new track called "Waiting For Your Love." The song comes from the first installment of a new album trilogy from the band.

"New Age Norms 1" is set to hit stores on November 1 and produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, HEALTH, Foster the People). Stream the first single here.

Nathan Willett had this to say about why they decided to do a trilogy of albums instead of just one, "Last summer we were on tour when Kanye was putting out his new records.

"Pusha T, Kids See Ghosts, Nas, etc. They were eight songs each. It was so fun waking up to these brand new records and taking them in as a whole while hanging out, working out, talking sh*t, pushing each other.

I knew then I wanted our next release to be three volumes - eight songs each. Without the baggage and hoopla of a full record/tour/concept - more spread out - loose and inspired. Make it feel like you are listening to music that was made the night before. NEW AGE NORMS is a phrase Maust had written on a tee shirt. It seemed to summarize this moment we are in as a band and as a country. More on that later..."





