.

Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy

K. Wiggins | 09-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids have released a new track called "Waiting For Your Love." The song comes from the first installment of a new album trilogy from the band.

"New Age Norms 1" is set to hit stores on November 1 and produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, HEALTH, Foster the People). Stream the first single here.

Nathan Willett had this to say about why they decided to do a trilogy of albums instead of just one, "Last summer we were on tour when Kanye was putting out his new records.

"Pusha T, Kids See Ghosts, Nas, etc. They were eight songs each. It was so fun waking up to these brand new records and taking them in as a whole while hanging out, working out, talking sh*t, pushing each other.

I knew then I wanted our next release to be three volumes - eight songs each. Without the baggage and hoopla of a full record/tour/concept - more spread out - loose and inspired. Make it feel like you are listening to music that was made the night before. NEW AGE NORMS is a phrase Maust had written on a tee shirt. It seemed to summarize this moment we are in as a band and as a country. More on that later..."


Related Stories


Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy

Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years

More Cold War Kids News

Cold War Kids Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert- Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery- Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue- more


Reviews
Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

advertisement


Latest News
Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert

Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue

Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

Blackberry Smoke Announce Live Album And Concert Film

Bloodbather Release New Video And Ink With Rise Records

Metallica Never Felt More Connected Says Lars

Alice Cooper Streams Cover Of Bob Seger Classic



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.