Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Avengers Cover

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of The Avengers 1979 track, "Corpus Christi", in the latest installment of his weekly cover song series No Fun Mondays.

"This is one of my all-time favorite songs by the legendary San Francisco band The Avengers," says Armstrong about the tune, which first appeared on the group's self-titled 1979 EP and was produced by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.

Prior to working together in the studio, the two bands shared the stage at The Winterland Balllroom in January of 1978 when the Avengers opened for the Pistols in what was the last date of the UK outfit's ill-fated US tour before breaking up for the first time.

Armstrong launched his cover song series with Tommy James and the Shondells classic, which was followed by a Johnny Thunders track and a 1986 Bangles hit written by Prince. Check out the cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





