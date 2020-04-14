Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Avengers Cover

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of The Avengers 1979 track, "Corpus Christi", in the latest installment of his weekly cover song series No Fun Mondays.
"This is one of my all-time favorite songs by the legendary San Francisco band The Avengers," says Armstrong about the tune, which first appeared on the group's self-titled 1979 EP and was produced by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.
Prior to working together in the studio, the two bands shared the stage at The Winterland Balllroom in January of 1978 when the Avengers opened for the Pistols in what was the last date of the UK outfit's ill-fated US tour before breaking up for the first time.
Armstrong launched his cover song series with Tommy James and the Shondells classic, which was followed by a Johnny Thunders track and a 1986 Bangles hit written by Prince. Check out the cover here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Bangles Cover With Susanna Hoffs
Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Johnny Thunders Classic
Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover
More Billie Joe Armstrong News
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic- Devon Allman New We Are Still All Together Events- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup
Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic
Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events
Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit
Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video
Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance
Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group
Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series