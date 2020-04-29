Billie Joe Armstrong And Sons Rock Late Night TV

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was joined by sons Joey and Jakob for a performance of his newly-released cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells classic, "I Think We're Alone Now", on the April 28 edition of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden.
The title track to James' third album topped the charts in several countries and was a US No. 4 hit for the rocker in 1967. "While we've all been in quarantine," Armstrong said when issuing his take on the song, "I've been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: Family, friends and, of course, music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' 'I Think We're Alone Now' in my bedroom. I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation, at least we can be alone together."
Armstrong's version of the pop classic launched his "No Fun Mondays" series, where the rocker releases a new cover song each week; to date, the Green Day guitarist has shared songs originally recorded by Johnny Thunders, The Bangles and The Avengers, and a cover of the title track to the 1996 film, "That Thing You Do." Watch the performance here.
