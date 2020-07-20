Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks 'Police On My Back'

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of the 1968 classic, "Police On My Back", in the latest installment of his weekly series No Fun Mondays.
"This was originally written and performed by The Equals, Eddy Grant's beat group from the 60s," says Armstrong. "And of course The Clash slay it."
The song, which first appeared on The Equals' second record, "Explosion", was later famously covered by The Clash on their 1980 album, "Sandinista!" Check out the cover here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
